Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:32 PM
Schoolgirl Nila Murder

Statements of witness recorded

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Court Correspondent

The complainant in the sensational Savar schoolgirl Nila Roy murder case, Narayan Roy, gave his deposition before the trial court on Monday.
Nila Roy, 14, a 10th grader of a Savar school and daughter of Narayan  Roy , was hacked to death allegedly by a stalker in Bank Colony area of Savar on September 20 in  2020 as she refused to make a love affairs  with  the stalker.
Judge Ferdous Wahid of Dhaka's Fifth Additional District and Sessions Judge Court on Monday recorded the statements of the witness, and the court fixed November 23 for producing the rest of the witnesses. Another Dhaka court on August 3 framed charges against three youths in the sensational murder case.  The three accused are: Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, and two of his accomplices Selim Pahlan and Sakib Hossain.
Investigation Officer Nirmal Kumar Das, also an Inspector of Savar Police Station, submitted the charge sheet on May 31 last year. Police arrested teen gang member Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury from the Ulail area in Savar municipality on the night of September 25 in 2020. On September 21, the day after the murder, Nila's father Narayan Roy filed a murder case with the Savar Model Police Station, accusing Mizanur Rahman as the main accused.  Mizanur on October 1 in 2020 confessed to a Dhaka court that he killed the girl because she refused to continue relationship with him.


