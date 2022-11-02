

Alarming rise in ‘suspicious financial transactions’



According to the latest report of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a concern of Bangladesh bank, 8, 571 suspicious transactions took place in FY22. The number was 5,280 in FY21. In just a single fiscal year, suspicious transactions have increased by 3,291 or 62.32 percent. Earlier in FY20, there were 3,675 suspicious transaction reports while in FY19 such transactions were 3,573, BFIU's latest annual report mentioned.



The anti-money laundering agency released the annual report 2020-2021 in a views exchange meeting with reporters at the Bangladesh Bank head office on Monday.



However, Generally, STR means a formatted report of suspicious transactions or activities where there are reasonable grounds to believe that funds are the proceeds of predicate offense or may be linked to terrorist activity or the transactions do not seem to be in usual manner. Transactions that do not correspond with investment and income levels of a customer also fall under the category. But not all suspicious transaction reports are necessarily illegal or crimes.



Nevertheless, against the backdrop of increasing number of STR, it is crucial to urgently form a probe body to investigate into these cases.



3,291 or a staggering 62.32 percent rise is indeed a matter of concern. According to the BFIU report, banks have submitted maximum of 7,999 suspicious transaction reports in the entire financial year. Moreover, suspicious transactions in e-commerce also increased in the reporting period.



At the same time, we feel it is also important to incorporate banks and financial institutions in the investigation mechanism.



The point, however, money laundering in the guise of suspicious transactions generally shoots up ahead of a national election. Besides, wealthy people launder their assets whenever they observe crisis and uncertainty that raise their risk of losing assets.



We fear, with the next general elections scheduled to be held by December 2023, suspicious transactions are likely to rise even more.



Most importantly, the government must take preventive measures against STR linked money laundering as it could worsen the current economic crisis. Unless the trend is prevented from growing and from right this moment, the dollar crisis would only intensify affecting the country's overall economy. In addition, growing STR could well put pressure on the country's foreign exchange market and foreign reserves.



