Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Alarming rise in ‘suspicious financial transactions’

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

Alarming rise in ‘suspicious financial transactions’

Alarming rise in ‘suspicious financial transactions’

It is disturbing to mark that despite strengthening monitoring to stop money laundering and illegal capital flight - annual reports on suspicious transactions (STR) has increased by 62.32 percent in the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the latest report of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a concern of Bangladesh bank, 8, 571 suspicious transactions took place in FY22. The number was 5,280 in FY21. In just a single fiscal year, suspicious transactions have increased by 3,291 or 62.32 percent. Earlier in FY20, there were 3,675 suspicious transaction reports while in FY19 such transactions were 3,573, BFIU's latest annual report mentioned.

The anti-money laundering agency released the annual report 2020-2021 in a views exchange meeting with reporters at the Bangladesh Bank head office on Monday.

However, Generally, STR means a formatted report of suspicious transactions or activities where there are reasonable grounds to believe that funds are the proceeds of predicate offense or may be linked to terrorist activity or the transactions do not seem to be in usual manner. Transactions that do not correspond with investment and income levels of a customer also fall under the category. But not all suspicious transaction reports are necessarily illegal or crimes.

Nevertheless, against the backdrop of increasing number of STR, it is crucial to urgently form a probe body to investigate into these cases.  

3,291 or a staggering 62.32 percent rise is indeed a matter of concern. According to the BFIU report, banks have submitted maximum of 7,999 suspicious transaction reports in the entire financial year. Moreover, suspicious transactions in e-commerce also increased in the reporting period.

At the same time, we feel it is also important to incorporate banks and financial institutions in the investigation mechanism.

The point, however, money laundering in the guise of suspicious transactions generally shoots up ahead of a national election. Besides, wealthy people launder their assets whenever they observe crisis and uncertainty that raise their risk of losing assets.

We fear, with the next general elections scheduled to be held by December 2023, suspicious transactions are likely to rise even more.

Most importantly, the government must take preventive measures against STR linked money laundering as it could worsen the current economic crisis. Unless the trend is prevented from growing and from right this moment, the dollar crisis would only intensify affecting the country's overall economy. In addition, growing STR could well put pressure on the country's foreign exchange market and foreign reserves.

On that note, the latest BFIU report must be taken seriously and act upon.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alarming rise in ‘suspicious financial transactions’
Terrorism a serious threat to world peace
Community policing can deter juvenile crimes
Concerted efforts must to uproot question leaks
Adequate gas for economic activities a must
Steps for climate risks cut in Sundarban laudable
City's water logging crisis
Slapdash handling of gas cylinders!


Latest News
Independence Cup Football begins Saturday
Qatar refuses compensation fund for World Cup migrants workers
Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Shaban Mahmud gets 2-year extension at New Delhi mission
People who engage in anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad to be punished, PM tells JS
Khairul Haque appointed Law Commission chairman for 3rd time
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Couple held with phensidyl at Hili
Most Read News
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
Garment workers protest in city over shifting factory
Biswajit murder: Life-term fugitive convict held after 10 years
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Cricketer Al-Amin surrenders, gets permanent bail
Govt publishes 40th BCS gazette appointing 1,929 candidates
'Media is completely independent now,' Home Minister tells DRU
Remittances fall again in Oct
First Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight from tonight
BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft