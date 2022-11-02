Video
Letter To the Editor

Health risks of traffic gridlock

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Dear Sir
Although the issue of loss of working hours and financial loss is widely discussed, the major damage to physical and mental health caused by traffic jams is not discussed. Passengers become irritable and anxious when they are stuck in traffic for a long time. This reduces the immunity. Blood pressure rises due to traffic jams; there is a risk of lung cancer and shortness of breath. Kidney, heart and reproductive systems are also damaged due to traffic jams.

The study also found that regular traffic jams increase the risk of family breakdown by 50 percent. Meanwhile, experts believe that traffic jams are one of the reasons for the development of children's intelligence and nervous damage. Many passengers are getting into fights with drivers or helpers due to time and financial loss due to traffic jams. This can create stress that can lead to a heart attack.

Many drivers are also making noise pollution by blowing unnecessary horns since they are stuck in traffic. If the traffic congestion problem is not addressed, the health risks of the common people will only increase. We have to think deeply about how to overcome this crisis. About 5 million working hours are being wasted every day in traffic jams in Dhaka. According to a study, the speed of vehicles is now equal to the speed of human walking. But even a decade ago, the speed of vehicles in Dhaka was 21 kilometers per hour. Now that speed stands at 6.4 kilometers per hour. The people of the capital must be freed from this stalemate. And to do that, effective measures must be taken quickly.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



