Reproductive health risks of coastal women

Only because of the labor to collect water, the rate of stillbirth of women in the southern part of Bangladesh is the highest in the country. Apart from this, pregnant women are victims of accidents while going to shrimp ponds to collect water, which is one of the main reasons for increasing salinity, or while crossing a long lonely path on the embankment. Pregnant women are in dire straits as latrines and tubewells get submerged in floods and high tides. The unsafe environment of temporary shelters and limited emergency services worsen the reproductive health conditions of pregnant women.



Not only that, according to the World Health Organization, a person should not consume more than five grams of salt per day. But people in coastal areas have to consume more than 16 grams of salt per day, which is many times more than people in other parts of the country.



According to a study conducted on pregnant women in different upazilas of Khulna and Satkhira districts, excessive salt water consumption has increased the rate of uterine disease, high blood pressure, pregnancy convulsions, miscarriage, and even premature birth. In addition, due to the use of saline water for daily household work, bathing, agricultural work, livestock rearing, shrimp hatching and other economic activities, women are more affected by leukorrhea and other common water-borne diseases and skin diseases.



In coastal areas, women and adolescents wash and reuse clothes used during menstruation, and everyday activities including bathing in salt water pose significant health risks to pregnant mothers and adolescents. Due to the presence of water all around, the clothes they use are often not properly washed and dried. As a result, the use of these clothes poses a great risk to their lives.



Therefore, if not acted upon quickly, it will not only harm the health of coastal women, but also adversely affect the national economy. Because these women are making important contributions to the agriculture and fisheries sectors of the coast. Coastal area community clinics, Union Health and Family Welfare Centers, Upazila and District Hospitals should be given special importance to ensure sufficient amount of primary health care equipment, medicines and medical facilities and awareness programs should be taken.



The UN's 15-year SDG plan calls for peace and prosperity in the world by 2030. These goals include eradicating poverty, ensuring food security, ensuring good health and combating gender inequality. Therefore, climate resilient livelihood support, training and development of marketing systems for pregnant women members should be done to build adaptive capacity and ensure salinity-free, disaster-resilient water supply systems and safe water. Efforts should be made to increase feeding capacity, improve livelihoods, and plan and implement long-term risk mitigation and adaptation, mitigation, technology development and transfer, capacity building, and financial capacity building initiatives to address adverse impacts on people, biodiversity, and nature.

The writer is president, Jagannath University Feature Column

