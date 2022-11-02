

Implementing SDG-15 in Bangladesh



Importance of protecting "Life on Land" for Bangladesh: Protecting terrestrial ecosystem is highly essential for achieving development goals of Bangladesh. It is obvious that Bangladesh can extract many valuable resources from the nature which is economically and strategically vital for maintaining steady economic progress and increasing national power. Forest, on the other hands, helps us maintain ecological balance and often works as the protective wall against many natural calamities. In addition, it provides us many valuable raw materials for industry, meet our energy demand, provide food and natural habitation for various species, maintain soil quality, and increase the productivity of agricultural systems. However, Bangladesh has lost a considerable portion of its terrestrial ecosystems over the last decades that makes the country vulnerable to the various natural disasters and climate change risks. In addition, the increase of desertification has increased the concerns for adverse impacts in food production, safe habitation, and necessary balance in the ecosystem. For all these reasons, it has become imperative for Bangladesh to protect and conserve the life on earth for maintaining sustained growth in the future and to meet its goals of vision 2041.



Key challenges in Achieving success in SDG - 15 for Bangladesh: The protection and preservation of Bangladesh's terrestrial forest lands, wetlands, ecosystems, mountains, and biodiversity, as well as the prevention of deforestation, desertification, and ecological degradation, are all hampered by a variety of obstacles in the country's immediate environment. The variables that are having an effect on the situation are multifaceted and extremely convoluted. In the first place, the government of Bangladesh is not providing a enough amount of financial support to meet SDG 15.Despite the fact that the government completely incorporated the SDGs into its plan for the 7th fiscal year to promote effective response for achieving in the SDGs, the quantity of fund that was provided appeared to be scarce.



From where it is currently at, 12.1 percent, the mobilization of domestic resources needs to be expanded by at least 18 percent, according to the experts. Second, the protective systems for the free and prospering inhabitants are not only insufficient in quantity, but also badly implemented and maintained. Well, this has far-reaching and maybe dangerous repercussions. According to the IUCN, a lack of efficient mechanisms has led to the extinction of over 31 species of reptiles, birds, and mammals, while over 390 species face a high risk of extinction. Bangladesh has reached an uncontrollable level of deforestation. Between 2020 and 2021, Bangladesh lost around 3.5% of its total tree cover and 7.5% of its humid primary forest, as reported by Global Forest Watch. Fourthly, the government has not yet fully realised and implemented the integration of local and indigenous people to safeguard forests, biodiversity, and wetlands. In Bangladesh, the implementation and monitoring systems of the legal framework are inadequate to prevent the pollution and extinction of water bodies. In Bangladesh, industries in large cities such as Dhaka and Chattogram release enormous amounts of toxic industrial waste into neighbouring rivers, posing a grave threat to human safety. According to UNICEF, three out of every five households in Bangladesh consume water from dirty sources, and 8.5% of all deaths are attributable to water and sanitation issues.



Prospective recommendations: The aforementioned challenges are subject to a range of pragmatic solutions. To begin with, one answer to the problem of inadequate funding is to make more use of the funds offered by private investors in this market. It is possible for the government to take actionable steps to engage and ensure greater private sector participation in the process of supporting the sustainable conservation of forestlands, water resource management, biodiversity, and the prevention of desertification.



Secondly, in order to halt the increasing loss of wildlife, the government must develop revolutionary and effective measures to combat hunting and poaching in forests. It is crucial that unlawful trades and markets for animal flesh, skin, and other body parts are strictly regulated and eliminated. Illegal hunters and poachers must face serious legal consequences. In addition, it is vital to eliminate the practice of local populations eating wild animals. Approximately 29 of Bangladesh's ethno linguistic groups once hunted and ate wild animals to satisfy their protein needs, according to some reports.



Thirdly, the rate of deforestation can be delayed by promoting afforestation, limiting land clearing for agricultural use, illegal logging, land invasion, wood collection, and commercial logging, and expanding wood collection operations. During seasons of excessive heat, it is essential to implement the necessary protocols and precautions to prevent the occurrence of catastrophic wildfires.



Fourthly, the government must take considerable measures to incorporate the participation of indigenous peoples in the preservation of the forest and the biodiversity it holds. They have the potential to be used to protect natural habitats for a wide variety of species, thereby reducing their degradation and fragmentation. According to research, providing indigenous groups with the authority, resources, and support required to assume environmental stewardship can be an effective first step toward the efficient long-term conservation of biodiversity.



Finally, there must be effective policy coordination and implementation actions involving different ministries to put an end to the poisoning of rivers across the nation. It is essential to implement strict monitoring and sanctioning procedures for the handling of industrial waste. The installation of wastewater treatment units in industrial sites, to use just one example, should be made mandatory (ETP). Aside from this, there must be a nationwide application of "Clean Water Acts" in order to prevent the river from dying out totally.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations,

University of Dhaka











