

Cutthroat price cutting up poor, fixed income people



The number of new poor in the nation is currently 30.9 million, which is 18.54 percent of the population, according to a new study of a multisectoral research report titled "Inflation, Coping and Recovery Challenges" that was prepared jointly by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD). The same researchers discovered a year ago that the pandemic had inflicted poverty on 24.5 million individuals, or 14.75 percent of the nation's population. The research also reveals that continued inflationary pressures have negatively impacted the real income, food security, and basic household expenditures of low-income households in Bangladesh, considerably disrupting their economic recovery from the COVID-19 shock. In just five months, 2.1 million people have moved into poverty. This investigation demonstrates the hard existence that they lead to survive after they significantly recovered from the Covit-19 crisis.



Bangladesh's government sought a loan from the International monetary fund for 450 crore US dollars to tackle the continuing economic crisis. However, the government's inability to provide a subsidiary for the importation of petroleum was one of the key requirements for receiving the loan. The Bangladeshi government revoked its subsidiary on petroleum imports after accepting the requirement. As a result, fuel prices rose. The government of Bangladesh raised the cost of fuel by 51.7%. As a result, the cost of every necessary good went up dramatically. Fuel price increases raise the delivery costs for all goods, which inevitably raises the cost of delivering raw materials. As a result, the producer or manufacturer will have to charge more to sell their goods on the market. The market salesperson will increase the price of their product after receiving the additional charge.



The consumer is ultimately the party who suffers most from the price increase. This speech is not fragmented. This is done for a reason. To generate electricity, almost all businesses and organizations must have supplied fuel. As a result, fuel prices rise and production costs rise, but the enterprise hasn't suffered losses mainly. They collect the additional fee from the final consumer by including those additional costs in the product price. Additionally, the intermediaries profit sufficiently. But in the end, it is the average person who must bear the loss of price hikes. Although this idea isn't relevant to all businesses or products, almost all businesses operate on the same principle.



Citizens who are aware and conscientious are deeply concerned about this undesired issue and have been defending the state of a minimal life in front of the media and higher authorities. Almost all of the things that are used or consumed on a regular basis, including soybean oil, rice, sugar, and salt. People will pay more to survive to get their daily essentials if they have to suffer in order to purchase any commodity.



The recent price increases on basic foods like rice, oil, onions, and vegetables have hit households from both the middle class and the lower classes equally. Soybean oil is one of the key parts of cooking. Everyone is familiar with the history of soybean oil's skyrocketing price. The increases in soybean oil prices have no reasonable justification. The cost has gone up though. This group's syndicate is powerful enough to raise prices at the expense of the public. By using spurious explanations, dishonest businessmen have been taking advantage of the situation on a large scale and driving up the price of necessities. They demand extra payment from citizens who are uneducated or asleep and are unaware of the causes of increased costs. Sometimes rumors help dishonest businessmen to earn high returns, and they do it by spreading false information.



Due to the rising cost of daily necessities, an employee who receives a salary of 20,000 Taka if he spends 3,000 Taka on essential items must spend more to perform their basic demands. He must subtract these amounts from his set 20000 Taka wage in order to recoup them. Before, a person who earned 5 hundred takas per day could purchase his daily necessities with the money he has received, but in the current financial environment, he is unable to do so. Similar to someone who lives hand to mouth, the consequences are now understandable. Everyone is conscious of the miserable existence of the poor.



The price increase has an impact on those who make big salaries or significant profits, but it has a greater effect on those who rely on their paychecks. A significant disparity exists. Without a doubt, to demonstrate to those in positions of authority and leadership that he has not lived a life of austerity. Because the price increase doesn't eventually affect them. Therefore, they are oblivious to and unaware of the miserable existence of low- and middle-income families. Though it may have appeared that this opinion was thoughtless and unconsidered, it is factually correct.



We have been dealing with this issue for a long time but neither the government nor business-related organizations have yet made any wise decisions or been able to execute whatever effectively enough to lessen the misery and distress of low- and middle-income families. Trading Corporation Of Bangladesh (TCB) tried to assist the underprivileged by offering necessities at a reduced cost, however, due to bad management and a large crowd of people waiting in line, they were unable to do so.

