

Hundi: A moth eating into foreign reserve



Though Bangladesh government has taken different initiatives to lifting up the reserve, like as squeezing imports, encouraging wage earners remittance by increasing incentives & exchange rate and easing documentation while receiving remittance, rising exchange rate against export bill etc. but still no significant momentum of growing the reserve is seen. Rather pressure on reserve is increasing with tension. To cover up the pressure government is on the way to borrowing foreign currency from IMF. But, if the regular sources of foreign currency like wage earners remittance, export proceeds etc. are not increased compare to import payment and other payments, the real growth of foreign reserve will not be visible.



Like many countries of the world, Bangladesh has two main sources of inflow and outflow of foreign currencies. One is official source which is mainly through banking channel and another is unofficial source which is not legal and it is most commonly termed as "Hundi". Hundi is a kind of financial instrument, sometimes in written, an unconditional order made by one person to pay a sum of money to another person. It is transfer of money from one place to another place, mostly a cross border transaction, among the different persons belongs to two different currencies. Though it's an organized transaction but it is illegal, considered as criminal offence under Anti Money laundering act. The history of Hundi is very old that's why it is very popular in the world for its some unique characteristics. It includes benefits such as cost-free transaction, door-to-door service, speedy delivery, competitive exchange rate, no documentary formalities and hassle free.



According to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET), upto september-2022, more than fourteen millions of Bangladeshi immigrants are settling and working in 168 countries in the world. According to Bangladesh Bank, expatriates sent $21.03 billion through official channels in FY21-22, compared to $24.77 billion in the previous fiscal year. In July to September this year, the country received respectively $2.0963, $2.037 and $1.539 billion remittances from the migrants though the employment in overseas cumulatively increased from 6,91,017 to 8,74,739 during that period.



Increase of migrants does not conforming to the remittance flow which is quite unusual. Recently, Finance Minister has revealed that only 51% of the remittances that come to Bangladesh come through formal and legal ways i.e. through banking channel and the rest, 49% of the remittances come through Hundi. That is so alarming. Hundi is working parallel with official remittance. How much money we receive in every year through official channel, the same amount we forgo due to entered through unofficial (Hundi) channel. Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police has find in their investigation that country has lost Tk.25000 crore ($2.5 billion) in last four month due to activities of Hundi.



Analyzing the trends, the CID estimated that Bangladesh may have lost around $7.8 billion (around Tk 75,000 crore) in remittance in the last one year. The data reveals that activities of Hundi traders are increased which is affecting in our official remittance flow. They have targeted the forex market volatility across the world and so targeted the millions of migrants of our country. According to the findings of CID, most of Hundi traders use different MFS (Mobile financial services) which is very easy means to remit money. Earlier they did the same thing by physically i.e. remit the money through an agent to the receivers directly. CID primarily suspected 5000 agents of different MFS across the country for making such illegal transactions. The findings of CID, however, is not a holistic picture rather its only a partial picture, as they don't provide detailed data on transactions made through Hundi abroad. Can you imagine, what a horrible picture of our remittance! But, why the wage earners are encouraged to send money using Hundi rather than banking channel despite many cash vis-�-vis non-cash incentives provided by the government? According to Population and Housing Census 2022, 25.34% Bangladeshis are illiterate which is 28.44% in the context of rural people. The don't know how to read and write and so fear the banking formalities and documentation process to receive a remittance. They prefer Hundi as it is hassle free, directly added to their mobile wallet or get cash through an agent.



On the other hand, comparing to the banking channel the wage earner get more exchange rate if they prefer Hundi. Hundi is comparatively less costly than the official channel. Moreover, the wage earner can send as much money as he wants through Hundi but through official channel individuals cant sent money exceeding their limits. There are some countries where there is little scope of sending money through banking channel like Iraq, South Africa, Libya etc. However, the only option for the illegal migrants across the world is Hundi. The network of Hundi traders are so strong in abroad. It is easy to find a Hundi trader in abroad than an official remittance point (Bank, remittance house etc.). Communication with a Hundi trader is easy than an official of Bank. These are the main reasons behind the preferring Hundi than bank while sending money from abroad or receiving money at home. But, another crucial question may rise in mind, "where the foreign currency collected through Hundi goes?" This is more horrible.



According to the observation of CID, Hundi traders are carrying out illegal businesses such as online gambling, drug trafficking, gold smuggling and yaba trade where the collected remittance are spend. Trade base money laundering is also executed by Hundi. Shortage amount of under invoicing in case of import trade are send through Hundi. Washington based Global Financial Integrity (GFI) in a report related to "Trade-Related Illicit Financial Flows in135 Developing Countries: 2008-2017" has revealed that Bangladesh suffered 'value gap' to the tune of $7.53 billion on average annually from 2008 to 2017 in its exports and imports due to misinvoicing, a major way of capital flight and duty evasion. Here value gap is the amount that is siphoned off by means of Hundi or other illegal means. Suppose there is no Hundi then what would be the position of the country? The country would get all those money concerned as official reserve which not only enrich the economy but also enrich the image of the country to the rest world.



Law enforcement agency of the country, Bangladesh Bank, different commercial banks and MFIs, overseas agencies, embassies and other stake holder must work together with patriotism zeal to stop the network of the Hundi Traders. Consciousness among the people to be created so that both the remitter and receiver use official channels while transacting. Connectivity among the banks and MFIs should be created in easing the payment of remittance to the mass people. Increasing collection points in overseas by creating bi-lateral, multi-lateral agreement with the foreign banks, exchange house by deployment of local people can be good initiative to increase remittance flow. Finally, there is no alternative to wipe out the root of the Hundi from the country to save the economy of the country.

The writer is a banker & freelancer













Last year in October, 2021 the official reserve of foreign currency of Bangladesh was more than 46 billion USD which was a record highest but by the one year it is drastically dropped below 36 billion USD. The worldwide economic turmoil due to Russia-Ukraine war, rising of global inflation and high import payments are the main reasons for such dropping of foreign reserve.Though Bangladesh government has taken different initiatives to lifting up the reserve, like as squeezing imports, encouraging wage earners remittance by increasing incentives & exchange rate and easing documentation while receiving remittance, rising exchange rate against export bill etc. but still no significant momentum of growing the reserve is seen. Rather pressure on reserve is increasing with tension. To cover up the pressure government is on the way to borrowing foreign currency from IMF. But, if the regular sources of foreign currency like wage earners remittance, export proceeds etc. are not increased compare to import payment and other payments, the real growth of foreign reserve will not be visible.Like many countries of the world, Bangladesh has two main sources of inflow and outflow of foreign currencies. One is official source which is mainly through banking channel and another is unofficial source which is not legal and it is most commonly termed as "Hundi". Hundi is a kind of financial instrument, sometimes in written, an unconditional order made by one person to pay a sum of money to another person. It is transfer of money from one place to another place, mostly a cross border transaction, among the different persons belongs to two different currencies. Though it's an organized transaction but it is illegal, considered as criminal offence under Anti Money laundering act. The history of Hundi is very old that's why it is very popular in the world for its some unique characteristics. It includes benefits such as cost-free transaction, door-to-door service, speedy delivery, competitive exchange rate, no documentary formalities and hassle free.According to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET), upto september-2022, more than fourteen millions of Bangladeshi immigrants are settling and working in 168 countries in the world. According to Bangladesh Bank, expatriates sent $21.03 billion through official channels in FY21-22, compared to $24.77 billion in the previous fiscal year. In July to September this year, the country received respectively $2.0963, $2.037 and $1.539 billion remittances from the migrants though the employment in overseas cumulatively increased from 6,91,017 to 8,74,739 during that period.Increase of migrants does not conforming to the remittance flow which is quite unusual. Recently, Finance Minister has revealed that only 51% of the remittances that come to Bangladesh come through formal and legal ways i.e. through banking channel and the rest, 49% of the remittances come through Hundi. That is so alarming. Hundi is working parallel with official remittance. How much money we receive in every year through official channel, the same amount we forgo due to entered through unofficial (Hundi) channel. Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police has find in their investigation that country has lost Tk.25000 crore ($2.5 billion) in last four month due to activities of Hundi.Analyzing the trends, the CID estimated that Bangladesh may have lost around $7.8 billion (around Tk 75,000 crore) in remittance in the last one year. The data reveals that activities of Hundi traders are increased which is affecting in our official remittance flow. They have targeted the forex market volatility across the world and so targeted the millions of migrants of our country. According to the findings of CID, most of Hundi traders use different MFS (Mobile financial services) which is very easy means to remit money. Earlier they did the same thing by physically i.e. remit the money through an agent to the receivers directly. CID primarily suspected 5000 agents of different MFS across the country for making such illegal transactions. The findings of CID, however, is not a holistic picture rather its only a partial picture, as they don't provide detailed data on transactions made through Hundi abroad. Can you imagine, what a horrible picture of our remittance! But, why the wage earners are encouraged to send money using Hundi rather than banking channel despite many cash vis-�-vis non-cash incentives provided by the government? According to Population and Housing Census 2022, 25.34% Bangladeshis are illiterate which is 28.44% in the context of rural people. The don't know how to read and write and so fear the banking formalities and documentation process to receive a remittance. They prefer Hundi as it is hassle free, directly added to their mobile wallet or get cash through an agent.On the other hand, comparing to the banking channel the wage earner get more exchange rate if they prefer Hundi. Hundi is comparatively less costly than the official channel. Moreover, the wage earner can send as much money as he wants through Hundi but through official channel individuals cant sent money exceeding their limits. There are some countries where there is little scope of sending money through banking channel like Iraq, South Africa, Libya etc. However, the only option for the illegal migrants across the world is Hundi. The network of Hundi traders are so strong in abroad. It is easy to find a Hundi trader in abroad than an official remittance point (Bank, remittance house etc.). Communication with a Hundi trader is easy than an official of Bank. These are the main reasons behind the preferring Hundi than bank while sending money from abroad or receiving money at home. But, another crucial question may rise in mind, "where the foreign currency collected through Hundi goes?" This is more horrible.According to the observation of CID, Hundi traders are carrying out illegal businesses such as online gambling, drug trafficking, gold smuggling and yaba trade where the collected remittance are spend. Trade base money laundering is also executed by Hundi. Shortage amount of under invoicing in case of import trade are send through Hundi. Washington based Global Financial Integrity (GFI) in a report related to "Trade-Related Illicit Financial Flows in135 Developing Countries: 2008-2017" has revealed that Bangladesh suffered 'value gap' to the tune of $7.53 billion on average annually from 2008 to 2017 in its exports and imports due to misinvoicing, a major way of capital flight and duty evasion. Here value gap is the amount that is siphoned off by means of Hundi or other illegal means. Suppose there is no Hundi then what would be the position of the country? The country would get all those money concerned as official reserve which not only enrich the economy but also enrich the image of the country to the rest world.Law enforcement agency of the country, Bangladesh Bank, different commercial banks and MFIs, overseas agencies, embassies and other stake holder must work together with patriotism zeal to stop the network of the Hundi Traders. Consciousness among the people to be created so that both the remitter and receiver use official channels while transacting. Connectivity among the banks and MFIs should be created in easing the payment of remittance to the mass people. Increasing collection points in overseas by creating bi-lateral, multi-lateral agreement with the foreign banks, exchange house by deployment of local people can be good initiative to increase remittance flow. Finally, there is no alternative to wipe out the root of the Hundi from the country to save the economy of the country.The writer is a banker & freelancer