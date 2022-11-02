Thrust on eco-friendly sanitation, safe water for sound health



A colourful rally was brought out in Khulna City on Sunday on the occasion of the National Sanitation Month October-2022 and World Handwashing Day.

To make it come true, they said, the natural supply of safe water must be ensured, adding as there is no alternative to effective measures for ensuring safe water as well as adapting to regular hand wash.

They opined, people of all ages including children will get relief from different diseases, such as diarrhoea, jaundice and other-water-borne diseases if they get used to wash hands daily.

The discussion meeting was held at the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises marking the National Sanitation Month October and World Handwashing Day-2022.

As the chief guest DC Moniruzzaman Talukder addressed the meeting, jointly organized by district administration and Directorate of Public Health and Engineering, with Additional DC (General) S M Sadekur Rahman in the chair.

Executive Engineer of Public Health and Engineering Directorate Md Akmol Hossain delivered the address of welcome.

Among others, District Primary Education Officer Md Touhidul Islam spoke at the discussion meeting.

Speakers laid emphasis on the use of sanitary toilet by all members of a family urging not to defecate under the open sky or in any unhygienic toilet. Before, a handwash programme was displayed.

Engineers of Public Health in different districts under Khulna Division, Officials of Education and Information Department, union members and different NGOs, who are working with sanitation services, and other officials were present at the function.

