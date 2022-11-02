13 beggars get rickshaws in Feni

FENI, Nov 1: A total of 13 beggars of Fulgazi Upazila in the district got rickshaws.

Under 'beggars rehabilitation and alternative employment' programme, 13 three-wheelers were given to 13 beggars in the upazila on Monday.

To distribute the rickshaws, a distribution function was held on Fulgazi Upazila Chattar in the morning. It was organized by the Department of Social Services (DoSS).

Feni Deputy Commissioner Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan was present as the chief guest at the function presided over by Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashrafun Nahar.

Fulgazi Upazila Chairman Abdul Alim Mazumdar and Deputy Director of DoSS-Feni Saiful Islam Chowdhury were present as special guests.













