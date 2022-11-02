Seven people murdered in six districts

Seven people including two women and a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Pirojpur, Satkhira, Noakhali, Mymensingh, Kurigram and Chattogram, in recent times.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A union parishad (UP) member was allegedly hacked to death in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mamun Hawlader, 45, son of Menhaz Uddin Hawlader, a resident of Jolagati Village in the upazila. He was a member of Ward No. 9 under Shiyalkathi Union in the upazila.

Shiyalkathi UP Secretary Firoz Ahmed said Mamun was going to the UP office at around 10:30 am riding by a rented motorcycle. At one stage, some miscreants suddenly blocked his way and indiscriminately struck him with sharp weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.

At that time, the motorcycle driver was also critically injured after being struck by their weapons. He was later taken to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: A man was hacked to death allegedly by his younger brother in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain, 50, son of Munsur Ali, a resident of Mahmudpur Village in the upazila.

Shyamnagar PS OC Wahid Morshed said Mosharraf Hossain struck his elder brother Lokman with a sharp machete in the morning over a land dispute, leaving him critically injured.

Lokman was rescued in critical condition and taken to Shyamganar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The accused Mosharraf went into hiding soon after the incident, adding that the OC said the law enforcers are trying to arrest him.

NOAKHALI: A Bangladeshi youth was shot to death in Sterkspruit Town under Eastern Cape Province of South Africa on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 25, hailed from Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali District.

Selim Mia, elder brother of the deceased, said his brother went to South Africa about 10 years back. Abdur Rahim had a shop in Sterkspruit Town.

He said, a group of terrorists entered into his brother's shop at night and shot him to death. Later on, they looted valuables and cash money from the shop, fled away.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A woman was beaten to death in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning over cutting down a tree.

The deceased was identified as Monwara Khatun, wife of Rustam Ali, a resident of Mohajonikanda Village under Gajirbhita Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rustam Ali and his brother Samed Ali had been at loggerheads over land dispute and cutting down a tree on the house yard for long.

Following this, Samed Ali along with five to six others attacked on Monwara Khatun in the morning, and hit her on the head with sticks, leaving the woman seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Monwara dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have detained a man, named Samedul, in this regard.

Haluaghat PS OC Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

KURIGRAM: A septuagenarian man and his sister have been beaten to death allegedly by their neighbours in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday over cutting down branches of a mango tree.

The incident took place in Raipur Village under Kathalbari Union in the upazila at night.

The deceased were identified as Abul Kalam Azad, 70, and his elder sister Sakina Begum, 75, residents of Raipur Village.

Police and local sources said Dulal Mia, a neighbour of Abul Kalam Azad, and his associates came with batons and made a sudden attack at Azad's house at around 8pm over a dispute of cutting down branches of a mango tree nearby the house.

At that time, Azad and Sakina were hit by batons and fell to the ground.

They were rescued in critical condition and taken to Kurigram General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead at around 10 pm.

Two more people including Azad's son Anisur Rahman were injured in the attack. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A case was filed with Kurigram Sadar PS on Thursday afternoon accusing 12 people, said the PS OC Khan Md Shahriar.

"Earlier, we have arrested six people at night for their alleged involvement in the incident. We are trying to arrest the other accused also," the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: Police finally arrested the alleged rapist in the sensational seven-year-old Marjahan Huque Barsha murder case and unveiled its mystery.

The arrested person is Lakshman Das, 30, son of Feluram Das of Ward No. 3 in Lohagara Upazila of the district.

Md Mustafizur Rahman, deputy commissioner (South Zone) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), disclosed it at a press conference held at Kotwali PS in the port city on Friday.

He said the accused, who is an employee of a grocery shop at the port city's Jamal Khan area. He used to offer chocolates and chips to the girl whenever the latter came out of her house.

Lakshman took Barsha to a godown of the shop alluring her to give Tk 100 and raped her there, causing profuse bleeding, the deputy commissioner said, adding that Barsha came out of her house to buy chips on last Tuesday.

As she did not return home, her elder sister lodged an FIR with the local PS in this regard, he informed.

The deceased, who was a first grader at Kusum Kumari Girls' High School in the city and daughter of Abdul Haque, used to live with her family.

Observing critical condition of Barsha, the accused strangled her to death and dumped her body wrapping it with a sack into the drain, the police officer said.

Later on, locals spotted a sack in the drain beside Sikder Hotel in Jamal Khan area while bad odour was started to coming out from the sack on Thursday, he said.

Being informed, police recovered the body kept in a bag of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh from the scene later, he said adding that they conducted drive to identify the killer centring the TCB bag.

After scrutinising the CCTV footage collected from the area and verifying other documents, the law enforcers arrested the accused from the shop early Friday.

The accused was shown arrested after an FIR was turned into a murder case, the police official added.













