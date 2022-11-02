‘No alternative to increasing agri-production’



Natore DC Shamim Ahmed presiding over a view-exchange meeting on agriculture production, which was held in the conference hall of his office on Monday. photo: observer

The meeting was arranged in the conference hall of deputy commissioner (DC). It was presided over by DC Shamim Ahmed.

Md Abdul Wadud, deputy director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension, Dr. Golam Mostafa District, livestock resources officer, Dr. Zahangir Feroz, DD of Horticulture Centre-Natore, Md Jahangir Alom, assistant director of the department of fisheries, Md Moniruzzaman, executive engineer of Barid Project, Lilun Nahar, district co-ordinator of BRAC, and Farazi Ahmed Rafiq Babon, president of Natore Press Club, spoke at the meeting.

Speakers said, there is no alternative to increasing agriculture production and ensuring best use of land to save the country from different crisis including food shortage.

Agriculture offices concerned will arrange everything for this purpose properly, they said, adding that fertiliser and seed will be supplied timely; besides, an effective step will be taken for irrigation purpose to assist farmers in the district.













