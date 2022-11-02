Merit contest among students held in Natore

NATORE, Nov 1: A merit contest was held on the Lalore High School premises in Singra Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Library executives of the school organised the contest to inspire students.

The function was arranged eventfully with Mahabub Alam, head teacher of the school, in the chair.

The contest started from 9am and continued till 5pm.

Merit contest, selection of best reader, recitation from poems and present lecture competition were held. Later on, students rendered songs and dances.

After the end of the colourful event, prizes were distributed among winners.













