Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

71,000 fishers deprived of food aid during ban time at Char Fasson

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Shipu Farazi

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Nov 1: About 60,000 unregistered fishermen and 11,000 registered ones in Char Fasson Upazila of the district were deprived of ban-time rice allocation.
There are 44,311 registered fishers, according to the Department of Fisheries (DoF) at Char Fasson. During the 22-day fishing ban (October 7-28), 32,000 of them got rice. The remaining registered fishers and unregistered ones didn't       get rice.
Hearing news of rice distribution, one fisher Jalal Ahmed of Dashkandi Village went to Jinnagarh Union office in the Sadar Upazila; but he didn't get rice as he hasn't fisher card.
Wife of fisher Nurunnabi at the union was waiting for return of her husband with rice since the morning; but Nurunnabi returned empty-handed; and Nurunnabi and his wife fell into uncertain living condition.
The same living hardship was suffered by families of Nasir Maji of Meghna Bank and of Nurun Nahar-Rafique on the embankment. The seven-member family of Rafique suffered as they had no earning for nine days.
Due to previous dues, shops stopped giving grocery items. Also Mahajan didn't give fresh advance since previous advance remained due.
President of Bangladesh Small Fishers Association-Bhola Md Ershad Farazi demanded increasing the food allocation and bringing all fishers under the facility.
Even after the ban over, fishers don't get the rice assistance, he added.
Local administration and DoF gave assurance of food assistance for all        fishers.
Char Fasson Upazila Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossain Minar said, the DoF will work in bringing unregistered and real fishers under the VGF facility.
Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Moman said, "We will know about the real number of fishers, and will try to give them food assistance."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on eco-friendly sanitation, safe water for sound health
13 beggars get rickshaws in Feni
Seven people murdered in six districts
‘No alternative to increasing agri-production’
Merit contest among students held in Natore
71,000 fishers deprived of food aid during ban time at Char Fasson
Primary Healthcare Centre opened at MCC
One to die, another gets life term in murder cases


Latest News
Independence Cup Football begins Saturday
Qatar refuses compensation fund for World Cup migrants workers
Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Shaban Mahmud gets 2-year extension at New Delhi mission
People who engage in anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad to be punished, PM tells JS
Khairul Haque appointed Law Commission chairman for 3rd time
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Couple held with phensidyl at Hili
Most Read News
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
Garment workers protest in city over shifting factory
Biswajit murder: Life-term fugitive convict held after 10 years
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Cricketer Al-Amin surrenders, gets permanent bail
Govt publishes 40th BCS gazette appointing 1,929 candidates
'Media is completely independent now,' Home Minister tells DRU
Remittances fall again in Oct
First Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight from tonight
BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft