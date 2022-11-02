Primary Healthcare Centre opened at MCC



Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu opened an EPI and Primary Healthcare Centre at the MCC on Tuesday. photo: observer

MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu inaugurated the healthcare centre in Akua New Fulbaria Bus Stand area.

The centre will provide regular health services, such as EPI vaccination, maternity and mother-child care, and nutritional counselling every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 2 pm.

Local people present at the opening function expressed their excitement over the healthcare facility.

Akua dweller Zohra Khatun said, earlier they had to go to Charpara Medical Centre for these services, which is far from them.

MCC mayor said, "We have taken various initiatives for the development of health services. A city maternity hospital and three healthcare centres have already been set up. The construction work of six-floor city maternity hospital already began. We are working towards bringing healthcare to people's doorstep."

Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali, Ward No. 28 Councillor Qaiser Jahangir Akand, Ward No. 28, 29, 30 Reserved Constituency Councillor Kawsar-e Jannat, Chief Health Officer Dr. HK Debnath, Food Officer Deepak Mazumder, local dignitaries and others were present at the opening function.















MYMENSINGH, Nov 1: In order to ensure vaccination and healthcare in the district, EPI and Primary Healthcare Centre was opened on Tuesday. It is set up at Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC).MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu inaugurated the healthcare centre in Akua New Fulbaria Bus Stand area.The centre will provide regular health services, such as EPI vaccination, maternity and mother-child care, and nutritional counselling every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 2 pm.Local people present at the opening function expressed their excitement over the healthcare facility.Akua dweller Zohra Khatun said, earlier they had to go to Charpara Medical Centre for these services, which is far from them.MCC mayor said, "We have taken various initiatives for the development of health services. A city maternity hospital and three healthcare centres have already been set up. The construction work of six-floor city maternity hospital already began. We are working towards bringing healthcare to people's doorstep."Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali, Ward No. 28 Councillor Qaiser Jahangir Akand, Ward No. 28, 29, 30 Reserved Constituency Councillor Kawsar-e Jannat, Chief Health Officer Dr. HK Debnath, Food Officer Deepak Mazumder, local dignitaries and others were present at the opening function.