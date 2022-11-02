Video
One to die, another gets life term in murder cases

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced a man to death and another to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in two districts- Kishoreganj and Chattogram, on Sunday and Monday.
KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a woman to life-term in jail for killing a minor child in Bhairab Upazila in 2017.
Kishoreganj District and Sessions Judge Md Sayedur Rahman Khan handed down the verdict at noon.
The condemned convict is Kalpana Begum, 40, wife of Miraz Mia, a resident of Shambupur Rajakanda Village in Bhairab Upazila.
The court also fined her Tk 20,000, and in default, she has to suffer six more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, Kalpana killed Nurunnabi, 7, on July 29, 2017, and dumped the body in a bush.
Later on, police recovered the body from there.
The deceased's mother Shilpi Begum lodged a murder case with Bhairab Police Station (PS) accusing Kalpana in this regard.
Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.
The case was conducted by Acting Public Prosecutor Abu Sayed Imam on behalf of the sate and Advocate ABM Lutfur Rashid Rana for the accused.
CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death in a murder case filed with Bayazid Bostami PS in the port city in 2012.
Chattogram Additional Metropolitan and Sessions Judge Mohammad Amirul Islam handed down the verdict.
The condemned convict is Md Kalu, 30, a resident of Raufabad Colony under Bayazid Bostami PS in the city
Md Naeem Hossain, bench assistant of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Kalu stabbed Imtiazul Haque alias Poni to death in the Raufabad area on February 18, 2012.
A case was filed by the deceased's mother Salma Begum with the PS accusing Kalu.
Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against Kalu to the court on March 28 in 2013 after investigation.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.


