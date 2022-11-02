Amulla Ranjan Halder

PIROJPUR: Amulla Ranjan Halder, Nazirpur Upazila chairman and senior Awami League (AL) leader, died on Tuesday. He was 83.

He was suffering from old-age complications including tough breathe.

While he was being taken to Barishal Shere-e-Bangla Medical College hospital in the morning, he breathed his last at 12:15pm. But he was rushed to Pirojpur District hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

The old-aged politician was elected chairman of the upazila for second time. He was former president of the upazila AL, and, for a long time, he was a teacher of Nazirpur Sirajul Islam Government High school.

He left behind two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Minister for fisheries and livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, district AL President AKMA Awal, General Secretary Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader, and Zilla Parishad Chairman Salma Rahman Happy expressed their deep shock at his demise.



Abdur Rahman

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Freedom Fighter Abdur Rahman of Nazirpur Village in Bagatipara Upazila of the district passed away on Tuesday night. He was 76.

He was suffering from kidney disease, high blood pressure and heart problem for a long time.

He was given state dignity in the morning, and later on, his body was buried in Nazirpur central graveyard.

He left behind two sons and one daughter to mourn his death.











