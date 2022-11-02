Call to develop youths as productive workforce



Patuakhali District administration and Department of Youth jointly brought out a rally on Tuesday to mark the National Youth Day-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme is 'Proshikkito Jubo, Unnoto Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh.'

To mark the day, discussion meetings were organised in many district places, where speakers, in general, laid emphasis on developing youths as productive workforce through science and technology-based modern education and training in order to build a prosperous Bangladesh.

KHULNA: To mark the day, different programmes including a colourful rally, discussion meeting, tree plantation and distribution of certificates among youths were arranged. A total of Tk 7.30 lakh loan was given to 14 trained youths.

Government officials, teachers, students, employees and common citizens took part in the rally that paraded main roads.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Moniruzzaman Talukder addressed the discussion as the chief guest in his office. Additional DC (General) S M Sadekur Rahman presided over the meeting.

City Unit Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) M D A Babul Rana, Freedom Fighters Md Alamgir Kabir and Mahbubur Rahman and President of Khulna Union of Journalists Md Faruk Ahmed addressed the discussion as special guests. Deputy Director (DD) of Directorate of Youth Development (DYD) Md Mostak Uddin delivered the address of welcome.

Chief guest underscored the need for ensuring inclusive, peaceful, equitable and impermeable development for the youths to reach the target of transforming the country into a developed one by 2041 and achieving United Nations (UN) declared Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

KISHOREGANJ: District administration and DYD jointly organized a discussion at Katiarchar Youth Development Training Centre on the occasion of the day.

DC Md Shamim Alam was present as the chief guest at the discussion with DYD DD Farzana Parveen in the chair.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Rasel Sheikh was present as a special guest.

Deputy Director of Local Government Department Md Habibur Rahman, District Women AL GS Bilkish Begum and entrepreneur Rima Akter spoke at the discussion, among others.

Later, certificates were distributed among trainees.

PIROJPUR: District administration and DYD jointly organized different events marking the day. A colourful rally was brought out from the premises of the DYD office, and, after parading main roads, it ended on the premises of the DC office.

Later on, a discussion meeting was organized in the DC's conference hall. Local lawmaker and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim attended the event virtually as the chief guest. Additional DC (General) Monira Parven was in the chair.

Chief guest said, youths are the main workforce of a nation to build a better country; Bangladesh government is more concerned about optimum use of youths, and, in this regard, the government has taken different youth-friendly programmes.

Askok Kumar Saha, deputy director of the DoY delivered the welcome address.

Among others, Md Abdul Kader, joint director of the National Security Intelligence, Ibrahim Khalil, assistant director of the Directorate of Social Services, Goutam Chawdhury, freedom fighter, and Journalist SM Parvej spoke at the occasion.

Cheques of loan and certificate were distributed among youths while youth training was inaugurated. Youths took part in cleanness drive of the youth complex in the town.











The National Youth Day-2022 was observed in different districts including Khulna, Kishoreganj, and Pirojpur on Tuesday.This year's theme is 'Proshikkito Jubo, Unnoto Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh.'To mark the day, discussion meetings were organised in many district places, where speakers, in general, laid emphasis on developing youths as productive workforce through science and technology-based modern education and training in order to build a prosperous Bangladesh.KHULNA: To mark the day, different programmes including a colourful rally, discussion meeting, tree plantation and distribution of certificates among youths were arranged. A total of Tk 7.30 lakh loan was given to 14 trained youths.Government officials, teachers, students, employees and common citizens took part in the rally that paraded main roads.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Moniruzzaman Talukder addressed the discussion as the chief guest in his office. Additional DC (General) S M Sadekur Rahman presided over the meeting.City Unit Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) M D A Babul Rana, Freedom Fighters Md Alamgir Kabir and Mahbubur Rahman and President of Khulna Union of Journalists Md Faruk Ahmed addressed the discussion as special guests. Deputy Director (DD) of Directorate of Youth Development (DYD) Md Mostak Uddin delivered the address of welcome.Chief guest underscored the need for ensuring inclusive, peaceful, equitable and impermeable development for the youths to reach the target of transforming the country into a developed one by 2041 and achieving United Nations (UN) declared Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.KISHOREGANJ: District administration and DYD jointly organized a discussion at Katiarchar Youth Development Training Centre on the occasion of the day.DC Md Shamim Alam was present as the chief guest at the discussion with DYD DD Farzana Parveen in the chair.Superintendent of Police Mohammad Rasel Sheikh was present as a special guest.Deputy Director of Local Government Department Md Habibur Rahman, District Women AL GS Bilkish Begum and entrepreneur Rima Akter spoke at the discussion, among others.Later, certificates were distributed among trainees.PIROJPUR: District administration and DYD jointly organized different events marking the day. A colourful rally was brought out from the premises of the DYD office, and, after parading main roads, it ended on the premises of the DC office.Later on, a discussion meeting was organized in the DC's conference hall. Local lawmaker and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim attended the event virtually as the chief guest. Additional DC (General) Monira Parven was in the chair.Chief guest said, youths are the main workforce of a nation to build a better country; Bangladesh government is more concerned about optimum use of youths, and, in this regard, the government has taken different youth-friendly programmes.Askok Kumar Saha, deputy director of the DoY delivered the welcome address.Among others, Md Abdul Kader, joint director of the National Security Intelligence, Ibrahim Khalil, assistant director of the Directorate of Social Services, Goutam Chawdhury, freedom fighter, and Journalist SM Parvej spoke at the occasion.Cheques of loan and certificate were distributed among youths while youth training was inaugurated. Youths took part in cleanness drive of the youth complex in the town.