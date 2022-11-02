Modi meets bridge mishap victims in Morbi

New Delhi, Nov 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Morbi in his home state Gujarat in western India, a good 44 hours past a suspension bridge mishap that claimed 141 lives.

Modi was on an official visit to Gujarat when the accident took place but it was only on Tuesday afternoon that he met family members of the victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse. Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, he also met the injured under medication in Morbi Civil Hospital.

The accident took place at 6.40 p.m. on Sunday when the colonial era bridge collapsed and people plunged into the Machchhu river. The dead include women and children. A hundred persons who sustained injuries in the accident, are under medication in hospitals.

Reports quoting eyewitnesses said that some people tried to swim to the banks of the river and survived but many others were swept away by the fast-moving water.

News reports quoting V.V.N Prasanna Kumar, Commandant of National Disaster Response Force as saying, "It is suspected that some bodies may be there on the floor of the river. So, we resumed the operation with the help of our deep divers".

Morbi, Gujarat's clock town, also known as India's ceramic capital, is a little over a thousand kilometre from India's national capital. The Julto Pul hanging bridge is recommended as a must see on tourism promotion websites.













