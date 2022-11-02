Video
Germany's Scholz set for high-stakes China visit

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

FRANKFURT, Nov 1: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a high-stakes trip to China this week, walking a tightrope between shoring up a key economic relationship and facing heightened concerns about over-reliance on authoritarian Beijing.
Scholz, accompanied by a delegation of business executives, will be the first European Union leader to visit the world's second-biggest economy since 2019.
During the one-day trip on Friday, he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.
But the visit has sparked controversy, coming as Berlin reels from an over-dependence on Russian energy imports that left it exposed when Moscow slashed supplies following its invasion of Ukraine.
That crisis has prompted soul-searching about whether German industry's heavy reliance on China could again leave it     vulnerable.
Surging tensions between the West and Beijing over issues ranging from Taiwan to human rights in Xinjiang have added to a worsening geopolitical climate, and even senior figures within Scholz's coalition are raising concerns.     -AFP


