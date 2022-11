A foreign activist reacts while behind her tires burn during a demonstration











A foreign activist reacts while behind her tires burn during a demonstration at the Hawara checkpoint south of the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on November 1 demanding the reopening of roads around the closed-off city of Nablus, which has been under military lockdown since October 11 after Palestinian gunmen kiled an Israeli soldier near the settlement of Shavei Shomron. photo : AFP