Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin urges Ukraine to ensure safety of maritime traffic

Russia says movement of ships in Black Sea corridor is \'unacceptable\'

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Russia says movement of ships in Black Sea corridor is 'unacceptable'MOSCOW, Nov 1: Russian President Vladimir Putin called Monday for Kyiv to guarantee the safety of maritime traffic after Moscow suspended its role in a grain shipment deal, alleging Ukraine misused a safe shipping corridor.
"Ukraine must guarantee that there will be no threat to the safety of civilian vessels," Putin told a press conference.
He accused Kyiv of using the corridor for an attack on Russia's Crimea fleet, which prompted Moscow to suspend a deal allowing Ukrainian food exports.
"This attack was launched by Ukraine against the Black Sea fleet... They created a danger for our ships and civilian vessels," Putin said.
"It's a threat to our ships and our civilian vessels," Putin said, stressing that Russia did not withdraw from the deal but "suspended" involvement.
Russia and Ukraine in July signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to unlock critical grain from Ukraine needed to avert a global food crisis caused by the conflict.
The agreement established a safe corridor through which vessels could travel to Istanbul for inspections.
The deal had already allowed more than 9.5 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19.
The Russian and Turkish foreign ministers, Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, raised the issue in a telephone call on Monday, according to Moscow.
"Mr Lavrov stressed the need to ensure that Ukraine guarantees that it will not use Ukraine's humanitarian corridor and ports for agricultural exports to conduct military operations against Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Only under these conditions can we discuss the resumption of movement along the security corridor," he added.
Meanwhile, Russia said on Monday it was "unacceptable" for shipping to pass through a Black Sea security corridor after it suspended its participation in a Turkish- and U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports.
"The movement of ships along the security corridor is unacceptable, since the Ukrainian leadership and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use it to conduct military operations against the Russian Federation," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.
"Under the current conditions, there can be no question of guaranteeing the security of any object in the indicated direction until the Ukrainian side accepts additional obligations not to use this route for military purposes."
It emphasised, however, that Russia was not withdrawing from the deal but only suspending it, in a move that Moscow announced on Saturday after what it said was a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.
The ministry did not say what Russia would do if ships continued to sail the route. On Monday a record volume of 354,500 tonnes of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports under the grain deal, despite Moscow's weekend announcement, a spokesperson for Odesa's military administration said.    -AFP, REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lays a flower
Israel election tightly poised as Netanyahu bids for comeback
S Korea Halloween crush: Police admit response was inadequate
Modi meets bridge mishap victims in Morbi
Germany's Scholz set for high-stakes China visit
A foreign activist reacts while behind her tires burn during a demonstration
Putin urges Ukraine to ensure safety of maritime traffic
Trump's most divisive candidates eye midterm victory


Latest News
Independence Cup Football begins Saturday
Qatar refuses compensation fund for World Cup migrants workers
Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Shaban Mahmud gets 2-year extension at New Delhi mission
People who engage in anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad to be punished, PM tells JS
Khairul Haque appointed Law Commission chairman for 3rd time
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Couple held with phensidyl at Hili
Most Read News
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
Garment workers protest in city over shifting factory
Biswajit murder: Life-term fugitive convict held after 10 years
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Cricketer Al-Amin surrenders, gets permanent bail
Govt publishes 40th BCS gazette appointing 1,929 candidates
'Media is completely independent now,' Home Minister tells DRU
Remittances fall again in Oct
First Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight from tonight
BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft