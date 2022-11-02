Trump's most divisive candidates eye midterm victory

WASHINGTON, Nov 1: Former US president Donald Trump has inserted himself energetically into the midterm election campaign, endorsing more than 200 candidates in congressional and state-level level races.

Senior Republicans have voiced fears that many of his picks may be too extreme to have broad appeal in races that should be winnable for the opposition party.

Yet most of Trump's most consequential endorsees -- particularly in closely-run Senate races -- have the wind at their backs and remain competitive going into the campaign home stretch.

Here is a look at some of them:

By almost any measure, Walker has run a disastrous campaign, beset by a steady drip of allegations of dishonesty, domestic violence, undeclared children and paying former girlfriends to terminate pregnancies.

The publicly anti-abortion former football star has blamed many of his problems on mental illness that he says he has overcome and he denies paying for any terminations.

His son, a conservative social media influencer, has blasted his father in videos as a terrible father and serial liar.

But the Republican has clawed his way back from trailing incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock for months in the race for a US Senate seat to take a small lead in the polling averages.

The controversial TV doctor, accused of hawking bogus medical cures, won a bitterly fought primary campaign against a candidate much more highly favored by the Republican mainstream.

Oz's Democratic opponent John Fetterman cast the longtime New Jersey resident as a fabulously wealthy out-of-towner with little understanding of the lives of ordinary Pennsylvanians. -AFP













