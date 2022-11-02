Video
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022
Home Sports

SAFF U15 Girls\' Championship

Juniors' flying start beating Bhutan by same 8-0

Saurovi Akanda Prity makes a hat-trick

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

SAFF U15 Girls' Championship
Bangladesh junior girls had a flying start in the SAFF Under-15 Girls' Championship on Tuesday by the identical 8-0 margin against Bhutan at Kamalapur in Dhaka.
Not long ago the Bangladesh senior women's team had a 8-0 win over Bhutan in the semifinals of SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in Nepal. Now after a month, the juniors repeated the history beating the Bhutanese by the same margin.
A substitute striker Saurovi Akanda Prity in the red and green jersey made a hat-trick scoring three goals.
There were nearly one thousand spectators present at the galleries at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur and they cheered up these girls throughout the match.
In the match, the host girls had to wait till the eighth minute to celebrate their first goal. Receiving the ball from midfielder Nusrat Jahan Mitu, a quick striker Umehla Marma carried the ball from the midfield towards the small box and tricked Bhutan custodian Diktsha Rai before sending the ball home.
Bangladesh doubled the lead in the 22nd minute when Trishna Rani passed the ball to Thuinuye Marma who stormed into the small box and beat the challenging custodian Diktsha to hit the post.
Just after 6 minutes, the girls in red and green outfits celebrated their third goal. A 40-yard long cross by Joynab Bibi Rita rocked the post leaving the Bhutan custodian helpless.
After the breather, Bangladesh extended the lead in the 50th minute following a goal by substitute striker Kanon Rani Bahadur.
In the 69th minute, substitute striker Saurovi Akanda Prity netted the team's fifth goal with a solo attack from the left wing.
Prity scored her second and the team's sixth goal in the 73rd minute.
Bangladesh found the seventh goal in the 75th minute when midfielder Umehla Marma placed the ball into the post from a jammed small box after a corner by Joynob Bibi Rita.
The host girls sealed the fate of the match with substitute striker Saurovi Akanda Prity made a hat-trick scoring her third in the added time of the second half. This energetic striker received the ball from a fellow and carried it towards the danger zone and placed it with a low-powered shot.
Winning the match by a big margin, Bangladesh girls are now more confident. They have a practice session today (Wednesday) at the same venue.









