Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:28 PM
Choton satisfied with girls' performances

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh girls' head coach Golam Rabbani Choton expressed his satisfaction with the under-15 girls at their performances against the Bhutanese in their first-ever international engagement on Monday.
The Bangladesh juniors had a flying start in the SAFF Under-15 Girls' Championship with a big 8-0 margin at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.
Winning the match, Choton had a big smile on his face. He said, "It was the very first international match for these girls. Although they were quite unsettling for the first few minutes, they eventually gained control and rhythm and won the match in a good way."
"All of the girls played equally well and I'm pleased with their performances in the match. Hopefully, we will play the same way in our next match against Nepal."
Choton said his disciples proved that they were going to be another good team for the future.
On the other hand, Bhutan girls' head coach Ngawang Yangchen said after the post-match conference that her girls lost the rhythm after consuming a few goals.
She said, "My girls are not bad. But we lost the match as my girls couldn't play according to the plan we had. We will try to come back strong in the next match."
Bhutan will play against Nepal on Thursday while Bangladesh has its next match against Nepal on Saturday.








