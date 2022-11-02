8 get life term for killing schoolboy in city  

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced eight persons to life term imprisonment for killing a Class-10 student, Mehedi Hasan in Dhaka's Pallabi area nearly eight years ago.

Dhaka 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tehsin Iftekhar delivered the judgment in presence of all the convicts at the courtroom.

The court also fined Taka 50 thousand each, in default they have to suffer additional five months more in jail.

The judge also acquitted two others -- Shahinur Begum and Nannu Miah -- as their involvement with the murder was not proven.

The convicts are -- Md Faisal, Md Ashikur Rahman, Md Rassel, Md Oli Miah, Md Saddam Hossain, Rabbi Alias Chotu, Md Imran Hossain and Md Rashidul Alam.

The case statement is that on September in 2014, the body of Mehedi Hasan (16), a student of Mirpur Bangla High School, was recovered from the first floor of an under-construction building near his residence in Pallabi area.

Later, victim's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a case with Pallabi Police Station.

CID inspector submitted charge sheet accusing ten on June 12 in 2017. 12 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.

The victim's family members said that he was murdered as he protested drug business in the area.