Be proactive in accepting foreign grants for research: UGC

Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) member Prof Dr Biswajit Chandra urged the country's universities to be more proactive in conducting research with foreign grants in addition to government funding and to strengthen industry-academia relations.

He said these things at a meeting regarding receipt and expenditure of grant money for 16 foreign projects held by BRAC University at UGC on Tuesday (November 1).

Meanwhile, Prof Biswajit further said, at one time there was a lot of research in the country regarding foreign aid. Currently several private universities are conducting research with foreign grants. Besides, the amount of research conducted with this foreign aid is increasing. Various surprising information is also emerging in these studies.

He requested the researchers to continue the research keeping in mind the welfare of the people of the country.

He also said that several private universities of the country are doing well in addition to the government universities in the field of basic research. He also said that UGC will give full support to the research projects of the university.

Notable research projects conducted by Brac University include, Covid-19 and Bangladesh's SME Sector; Innovation support programmes in eradicating gender disparity and digital inclusion, patriarchal discrimination, ensuring food and nutrition security by accelerating women's empowerment, capacity building and skills development of potential women entrepreneurs in renewable energy through e-learning courses, effectiveness of low sodium salt in reducing blood pressure in rural population, research collaboration on technology, equity and health etc.

Deputy Director of UGC Private University Division Mahibul Ahsan, Registrar of Brac University Dave Doland and teachers and researchers associated with the project were present at the meeting.













