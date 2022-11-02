Chhatra Maitri gets new body

Atulan Das Alo and Aditi Adrita Srishti were elected as the President and the General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Maitri, student wing of Workers Party of Bangladesh, respectively. Besides, Imran Nur Nirab was elected as Organizing Secretary.A total of 51-member central committee was elected at the two-day long 21st National Council of Chhatra Maitri which ended on Tuesday.

Before this, the council started at 11:30am on Monday at TSC of Dhaka University with national and party anthem.

Eminent cultural personality and dramatist Mamunur Rashid inaugurated the council. After that, the main discussion session of the council was held in the TSC Auditorium. Workers Party General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha was the chief guest. The special guest was Noor Ahmad Bakul, member of Politburo of Workers Party, and the meeting was presided over by Kazi Abdul Motaleb Jewel, the outgoing central president of the organization.

In the 2nd session of the council, with the consent of the councillors from all over the country, a 51-member central committee was formed with Atulan Das Alo as the president and Aditi Adrita Srishti as the general secretary.













