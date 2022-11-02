Sohel Taj demands celebration of April 10 as Republic Day

Former State Minister Tanjim Ahmad Sohel Taj on Monday demanded celebration of April 10 as the Republic Day to commemorate formation of Bangladesh government in 1971.

In a memorandum, presented to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury he also demanded nationally observing November 3 as the Jail Killing Day to commemorate killing of four national leaders inside the Dhaka Central Jail on November 3, 1975, and inclusion of the country's complete history and biographies of the martyrs and valiant freedom fighters of the Liberation War as well as of the four national leaders, in the textbooks and syllabus for students of all levels.

Sohel is son of Bangladesh's first Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmad and late Awami League Leader Syeda Zohra Tajuddin.

After holding a brief rally on Manik Mia Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sohel Taj presented the memorandum which was received by the Speaker's private secretary MA Kamal Billah.

Sohel Taj and leaders and activists from Kapasia, Gazipur held the rally at Bangabandhu Chatter at Khejur Bagan.

Speaking at the rally, Sohel Taj said, "Preserving and highlighting the correct history of the Liberation War alone can ensure a beautiful future of Bangladesh, a matter of public importance. We are presenting the memorandum to the Speaker with the expectation that our logical demands would be met."











