Taxpayers to get addl services in Nov

The income tax service month started on Tuesday across the country in a bid to facilitate valued taxpayers in paying taxes alongside submitting their returns.

The taxpayers would get additional services throughout the month from 1-30 November at the different taxes zones apart from the usual services for submitting returns.

Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem formally inaugurated the "Income Tax Service Month-2022' on Tuesday.

Regarding this, the public relations officer of the NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said that the taxpayers would be able to submit their returns at 649 circles under 31 taxes zones for FY23. The taxpayers would be able to submit their returns in their respective taxes zones and thus avail of other tax-related services like in the environment of the tax fair.

He said although the revenue board is not organising the tax fair this year like the previous year, the taxpayers would enjoy various tax-related services from the taxes zones that they used to get from the tax fair.

Meanwhile, the NBR has taken a special initiative to create awareness among the people on paying taxes. Various posters, stickers, colourful festoons and banners bearing motivational slogans on income tax are being installed at the taxes zones.













