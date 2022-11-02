Govt to buy rice from Nov 10

The government has decided to buy from November 10, three lakh tonnes of aman paddy and five lakh tonnes of rice from farmers under internal procurement drive.

The Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) of the Food Ministry at a meeting held in the Cabinet Conference Room at Secretariat, took the decision to buy each kg of paddy at Tk28 and rice at Tk42 per kg.

The prices were increased by Tk one for paddy and Tk two for rice.

In the previous aman season, paddy was bought at Tk27 per kg and rice at Tk40 per kg.

The drive will continue until March next year. Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, also FPMC chairman, presided over the meeting attended by committee members, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman and secretaries and senior officers of the relevant ministries and divisions. The meeting over, Sadhan Majumder told reporters that the Directorate General of Food will buy three lakh tonnes of paddy and five lakh tonnes of rice from farmers.

The prices were fixed considering the production cost and provide incentives to the growers, said Sadhan Majumder.

Bangladesh produces 1.5 crore tonnes of rice during the aman season and two crore tonnes of rice during the boro season.

The Minister said that drought in the month of Ashwin had made the government worried about rice production in the aman season.

He said that the Prime Minister herself was upset about seedling plantation.

He said that aman crop being photosynthetic, flower blooms when the day gets smaller for which sheaf cannot grow to the desired level resulting in lower production. He said that the worries were over as the farmers planted seedlings at the eleventh hours.

He said that no problems would occur if the weather conditions remain positive.

Majumder said as neither paddy nor rice were procured through middlemen over the last three to four years, the growers got the due prices. He said that as the procurements were done using apps and the real farmers with access to the apps could sell to government's buyers.

The lists of farmers are determined through lottery and they are paid in their bank accounts, he said.

He dismissed any possibility of food crisis. He said the government had taken steps including to import grains to tackle any situation.











