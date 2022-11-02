Video
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:27 PM
Home Back Page

Covid: 1 death, 94 new cases reported

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

The country recorded 94 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,035,334, as the death toll rose by 1 to 29,424.
As many as 3,074 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.06 per cent, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.
Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 70 infections.
Another 278 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,981,102.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.34 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.45 per cent. Globally, over 630.62 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.59 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
    -bdnews24.com


