Do your best to boost food production to avert famine, PM urges youths

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, presents the National Youth Award 2022 on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who attended the programme virtually from Ganabhaban in the city on Tuesday. photo : pid

Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, presents the National Youth Award 2022 on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who attended the programme virtually from Ganabhaban in the city on Tuesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the youths to make greater efforts at boosting food and agricultural production to keep Bangladesh free from any worldwide famine and economic recession.
"I would like to call upon our youths to take more initiatives for the production and processing of food items in their respective areas. If so, we'll be able to fulfill the local demand and also help other famine-hit countries," she said. The premier was addressing the inauguration of the National Youth Day-2022 and the ceremony of National Youth Award-2022 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.
She said different international organisations predicted that the worldwide famine might hit and many developed countries are also facing economic recession now.
"To keep Bangladesh free from it (the brunt of any global famine and economic recession), every inch of our land should be cultivated. Besides, more steps should be taken to produce food items and processed food," said Hasina. Noting that the youth is a very powerful force in Bangladesh, she said the soil of Bangladesh is very fertile and its biggest power is manpower. "We need to utilize this power," she added.
Zakir Hossain from Noakhali Sadar (1st position), Suraiya Farhana Reshma (2nd) from Sherpur of Bogura and Billal Miah (3rd) from Araihazar of Narayanganj received the National Youth Award under the successful self-employment category, while Rita Jasmine from Barishal Sadar (1st) and Abu Russell Huda (2nd) from Birol of Dinajpur received the award under the best youth organizer category.
Besides, successful self-employed youths and youth organisers received the award under divisional quota.
On behalf of the PM, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel handed over the award to the recipients. Every award winner was conferred with a crest, a certificate and a cheque of award money.
Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin, and two award recipients Zakir Hossain and Rita Jasmine spoke on the occasion.
The prime minister said the country's young people and students will have to keep pace with new technology and new inventions in science in the world. "We want to develop our youth as trained and skilled manpower making it fit for the 4th industrial revolution," she added.
She said her government has been establishing different institutions including, hi-tech parks, software parks, IT training and incubation centres, specialized labs and union digital centres so that the youths can get training there. "I believe that our youth are very talented and they would be able to show their competence in every job," she added.
Pointing to the young generation, Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had presented a country for the nation and the country will have to be developed in the line with the spirit of the Liberation War. She said the youths who established themselves with self-employment have been keeping a huge contribution to the country's economic progress.
The PM said her government, coming to power in 1996, put emphasis on science, technical and vocational education and took different training programmes to develop the young generation.
She said her government opened different sectors including television channels, radio, banks and insurances for the private entrepreneurs in a bid to create employment. So, the people now get its benefits, she added.
The premier said the government is creating employment opportunities and generating jobs for the young generation.
She said a process is on to prepare a database of the country trained youths. "If once the database is prepared, we can know who are employed or who are still unemployed and take step for creating job opportunities for the unemployed youths," she added.
PM Hasina said the government enacted the Youth Welfare Fund Act, 2016 and provided Tk 27.77 lakh as project-based donation to 14,668 youth organisations from the fund.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

