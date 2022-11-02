

Standard Bank holds 366th board meeting

The 366th Board Meeting of Standard Bank Ltd was held through digital platform recently, says a press release. Chairman of the Board of Directors KaziAkram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting. It was attended by Vice Chairman Ferdous Ali Khan, Directors Messrs Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md. ManjurAlam, S.A.M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md. Zahedul Hoque, Al-haj Mohammed Yousuf Chowhdury, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, A K M Abdul Alim, Md. Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Messrs Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed. Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md. TouhidulAlam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Head of Business Development and SBL Shariah Secretariat Md. Mohon Miah and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA were also present in the meeting.