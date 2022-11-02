

City Bank declares 3rd quarter-2022 financial performance

Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers and analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event, says a press release.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 2.75 for the period from January to September 2022 against that of BDT 2.77 during the same period of last year.

The bank also reported BDT 3,305.56 million Consolidated Profit after Tax during the period from January to September 2022, which was BDT 3,326.33 million (rearranged) during the same period of last year.

The event started with the presentation on Q3, 2022 financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the bank. Nurullah Chaudhury, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, Head of Credit Risk Management and Acting CRO, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, Head of Internal Control and Compliance were also present in the event.

The event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries that were responded and clarified by the management of the bank accordingly.







