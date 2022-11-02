

BAPEX holds its 33rd AGM

The Shareholders and the Members of Board of Directors of the company attended the meeting presided over by Md. Mahbub Hossain, Chairman of BAPEX Board and Senior Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Govt of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2021-2022 of the company was approved by the Shareholders at the meeting.

During the financial year the total Income and Expenditure of the company was Tk. 669.55 crore and Tk. 485.01 crore respectively.

Company's profit before tax was Tk. 184.54 crore and it was 626% higher than previous year. During the year the company has deposited Tk. 243.23 crore as government revenue to the national treasury.

In the meeting the Shareholders and the Members of the Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction in the overall activities of the company during the period and provided valuable suggestions and guidelines on various issues for the better functioning of the company.





