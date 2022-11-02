BAT donates Tk 15.73cr for labour welfare

British-American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh has donated Tk 15.73 crore to the Bangladesh Sramik Kallyan Foundation under the Labour and Employment Ministry.

Bangladesh Sramik Kalyan Foundation is the leading institution of the country giving money to this fund regularly since the introduction of the Act.

On Sunday, State Minister of Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian handed over the check on behalf of BAT Bangladesh to Saad Jasim, Head of Human Resource Department, Sheikh Shabab Ahmed, Head of External Affairs and Consultant Akhtar Anwar Khan.

At that time, Labour and Employment Secretary Ehsan Elahi, Director General of Bangladesh Sramik Kalyan Foundation and other senior officials of the ministry were present.

Saad Jasim said, "BAT has been working together with the government as a partner in the development of the country of Bangladesh. Our contribution to the Labour Welfare Fund every year is a part of that. If the private institutions come forward from the same position, then the possible future that we dream of, will be realized in the near future.

Establishment of 'Shramik Kalyan Fund' to ensure safety and cooperation of workers is an unprecedented initiative of the government.

