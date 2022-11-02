Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BSEC sends DSE tech chief to leave after glitch

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has decided to send the chief technology officer of the country's largest stock market on forced leave pending an investigation into why the trading was halted twice in three days due to technical malfunctions.
The performance of the CTO in question, Md Ziaul Karim, came under scrutiny after trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange floor was halted twice in consecutive weeks - first on Oct 24 for three hours due to "technical difficulties" and the second time on Sunday for 90 minutes due to "human error".
On both occasions, the DSE issued a statement, apologising to the traders for their inconvenience.
The meeting at the stock regulator, presided by its Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter.
"A meeting was convened at the BSEC to discuss this issue. The attendees were not happy with what had gone down there [DSE] for the last few days. The commission has already formed a probe committee to dig deeper and the authorities at the BSEC issued a forced leave for the CTO Md Ziaul Karim in the meantime," said BSEC spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim.
On Sunday, according to a media statement issued by the DSE, trading was delayed for 90 minutes as all the circuit breakers of the stock exchange were made inactive instead of the scheduled 70 before the start of the operation, which the DSE chalked up as a "human error". The trading was halted on Oct 24 for three hours due to a technical difficulty in the DSE server, according to another press release issued on the day.
Mohammad Rezaul said the probe committee will assess the technical capacity of the stock market's server system and they were asked to report their findings within the next 30 working days.
The DSE board of directors have also asked for hiring skilled manpower on an urgent basis for the stock market's IT department so that an efficient IT system can be developed.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds 366th board meeting
City Bank declares 3rd quarter-2022 financial performance
Southeast Bank participates in open loan disbursement ceremony
35th Annual General Meeting of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company
BAPEX holds its 33rd AGM
Pak-Bangladesh trade discussed
BD, Saudi Arabia to set up joint business council
BAT donates Tk 15.73cr for labour welfare


Latest News
Independence Cup Football begins Saturday
Qatar refuses compensation fund for World Cup migrants workers
Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Shaban Mahmud gets 2-year extension at New Delhi mission
People who engage in anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad to be punished, PM tells JS
Khairul Haque appointed Law Commission chairman for 3rd time
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Couple held with phensidyl at Hili
Most Read News
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
Garment workers protest in city over shifting factory
Biswajit murder: Life-term fugitive convict held after 10 years
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Cricketer Al-Amin surrenders, gets permanent bail
Govt publishes 40th BCS gazette appointing 1,929 candidates
'Media is completely independent now,' Home Minister tells DRU
Remittances fall again in Oct
First Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight from tonight
BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft