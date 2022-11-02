Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CIID files 1,942 cases for customs rule violation in Q1

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIIB) cell of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) filed 1,942 cases for  violation of customs rules by traders in the first quarter (July-September) of the current financial year 2022-2023, according to NBR.
In the same period of the previous financial year, the number of cases filed by the CIID was 843. According to NBR, customs wing of the NBR recovered Tk 171.29 croe  for duty evasion by 947 traders in the period.
Customs intelligence said the increasing number of cases indicates that the detection capacity of the cell increased in the current financial year. The import volume of the country also increased in the period, they said.
CIID director general Mohammad Fakhrul Alam told: they were conducting drives on a regular basis. Among the cases, 65 per cent was filed at the post clearance audit stage, he said.
He said, 'Most of the cases are related to harmonised system code violation or quantity manipulation.' 'Besides, overpricing and underpricing by traders are also a serious concern for us,' he said.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) vice-president Shahidullah Azim said, 'Most traders faced the HS code violation related allegations as the customs' Automated System for Customs Data is yet to properly update HS code-related information.'
The government has offered customs officials a 30-per cent incentive against each case filed by them, he said. 'Though the NBR chairman has asked customs officials to consider the product description list instead of HS codes, field-level officials did not follow the instruction and filed cases,' he said. Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said the detection of more cases was a good sign, but customs officials should be careful that no traders were harassed in the process. He said, 'If any officials file any cases for enjoying the 30 per cent cash incentive and harass any traders, the NBR should investigate it properly.'
He suggested adopting a fully automated customs system to avoid such crisis and promoting the good practices at the country's border trade system. Customs wing of the NBR collected Tk 22,353.84 crore in July-September of the current financial year. Of the customs duty, 84.53 per cent was submitted through the online payment system, according to the NBR.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds 366th board meeting
City Bank declares 3rd quarter-2022 financial performance
Southeast Bank participates in open loan disbursement ceremony
35th Annual General Meeting of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company
BAPEX holds its 33rd AGM
Pak-Bangladesh trade discussed
BD, Saudi Arabia to set up joint business council
BAT donates Tk 15.73cr for labour welfare


Latest News
Independence Cup Football begins Saturday
Qatar refuses compensation fund for World Cup migrants workers
Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Shaban Mahmud gets 2-year extension at New Delhi mission
People who engage in anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad to be punished, PM tells JS
Khairul Haque appointed Law Commission chairman for 3rd time
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Couple held with phensidyl at Hili
Most Read News
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
Garment workers protest in city over shifting factory
Biswajit murder: Life-term fugitive convict held after 10 years
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Cricketer Al-Amin surrenders, gets permanent bail
Govt publishes 40th BCS gazette appointing 1,929 candidates
'Media is completely independent now,' Home Minister tells DRU
Remittances fall again in Oct
First Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight from tonight
BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft