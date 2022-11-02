CIID files 1,942 cases for customs rule violation in Q1

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIIB) cell of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) filed 1,942 cases for violation of customs rules by traders in the first quarter (July-September) of the current financial year 2022-2023, according to NBR.

In the same period of the previous financial year, the number of cases filed by the CIID was 843. According to NBR, customs wing of the NBR recovered Tk 171.29 croe for duty evasion by 947 traders in the period.

Customs intelligence said the increasing number of cases indicates that the detection capacity of the cell increased in the current financial year. The import volume of the country also increased in the period, they said.

CIID director general Mohammad Fakhrul Alam told: they were conducting drives on a regular basis. Among the cases, 65 per cent was filed at the post clearance audit stage, he said.

He said, 'Most of the cases are related to harmonised system code violation or quantity manipulation.' 'Besides, overpricing and underpricing by traders are also a serious concern for us,' he said.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) vice-president Shahidullah Azim said, 'Most traders faced the HS code violation related allegations as the customs' Automated System for Customs Data is yet to properly update HS code-related information.'

The government has offered customs officials a 30-per cent incentive against each case filed by them, he said. 'Though the NBR chairman has asked customs officials to consider the product description list instead of HS codes, field-level officials did not follow the instruction and filed cases,' he said. Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said the detection of more cases was a good sign, but customs officials should be careful that no traders were harassed in the process. He said, 'If any officials file any cases for enjoying the 30 per cent cash incentive and harass any traders, the NBR should investigate it properly.'

He suggested adopting a fully automated customs system to avoid such crisis and promoting the good practices at the country's border trade system. Customs wing of the NBR collected Tk 22,353.84 crore in July-September of the current financial year. Of the customs duty, 84.53 per cent was submitted through the online payment system, according to the NBR.











