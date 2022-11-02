Video
BGMEA for more ties with Germany to explore trade potentials

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has underscored the need for more cooperation and collaboration between Bangladesh and Germany to unlock trade and investment potentials, said a press release Monday.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan sought the German cooperation for sustainable development of the country's apparel industry, especially in the area of environmental sustainability and skill development.
He also sought support in expanding Bangladesh's readymade garments (RMG) exports to Germany.
The BGMEA chief made the call during his meeting with German Parliamentary State Secretary to Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Brbel Kofler in Dhaka recently.
Members of the German Parliament and senior German government officials attended the dinner meeting hosted by the Embassy of Germany.
The meeting focused on prospects and challenges in the RMG sector in the context of Bangladesh's graduation from LDC and the new supply chain law in Germany and Europe.
Faruque Hassan expressed high optimism about working collaboratively by involving governments, buyers and suppliers in building a better supply chain that would benefit all parties.
Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem was also present in the meeting.


