Business Events

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, BB Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Executive Director of "SEIP" Project Md. Ekhlasur Rahman, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Tarique Afzal among others pose with entrepreneurs at the conference on Entrepreneurship Programme and Open Loan Disbursement Ceremony held in the city recently. AB Bank disbursed loans to small entrepreneurs at the conference under Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP).