Becoming entrepreneurs instead of hunting jobs stressed

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:25 PM
Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

RAJSHAHI, Nov 1: Becoming entrepreneurs instead of hunting jobs can be the best ways of generating employment opportunities and bolstering local economy through substantial and sustainable promotion of the business sector.
Integrated efforts of all government and non-government entities concerned is also important for promoting the business sector in the region for strengthening its economic condition.
Professional leaders and experts came up with the observation while addressing a seminar styled "Skills is SME, We are Entrepreneurs" organized by SME Digital Institute- Oikya SME Digital Institute at Rajshahi College auditorium on Monday.
Awami League Presidium Member and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the seminar as the chief guest, while President of Oikya Foundation Shaheen Akhter Rainy in the chair.
Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Abdul Jalil, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Mirja Abdul Mannan, Principal of Rajshahi College Prof Abdul Khaleque and District Education Officer Nasir Uddin also spoke on the occasion.
In his remarks, Mayor Liton said investment to the existing potential sectors is very important for generating employment opportunities side by side with improving living and livelihood conditions of people.
He called for extending whole-hearted cooperation towards need-based training and bank-loan to the entrepreneurs for the sake of generating more entrepreneurs.
Reminding the investment issue as one of the Prime Minister's ten special initiatives he stressed the need of devising ways and means on how to boost the sector through creating more investment in all the potential fields.
Reviewing the existing problems with regard to setting up local enterprises and possible solutions to those, he sought the cooperation of all the authorities concerned for the flourishing industrial sector.
He dwelt on various issues like trade and business, industry, agriculture, power supply, import and export, SME development and expansion and bank interest rate.
Highlighting the enormous potential of the silk along with establishing agro- processing industry, the mayor said the business promotion organizations could extend financial and technical support to this sector for proper utilisation of the agro-products.
Referring to the agriculture sector, he observed that surplus production of vegetables and other seasonal fruits could be utilised properly through setting up agro-based export-processing zones in the region.    BSS


