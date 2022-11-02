Video
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022
East Coast Group launches halal olive oils

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

For the first time in Bangladesh, EC Organic Products Limited (ECOPL), a subsidiary of East Coast Group (ECG), one of the country's largest diversified conglomerates, has launched the finest varieties of Halal Olive Oils including Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Oil, and Skin Care Massage oil under the brand "Olio Orolio".
Olio Orolio" was officially unveiled at ECG headquarters in Gulshan-1, Dhaka on Tuesday.
These oils stand out from the rest in the market due to their manufacturing process, which is carried out in their own cutting-edge factory facility under the guidance of Master olive oil specialist "Giuseppe Ursini" of Italy, the recipient of the prestigious award "The Gambero Rosso Oil Guide 2022" for best olive oil company of the year, says a press release..
Tanveer A Chowdhury, Managing Director (ECOPL) Dilruba Chowdhury, Director of Corporate Planning (ECG ), Maj. Gen Md Nayeem A. Chowdhury PhD (Retd) Executive Director (ECG), Masudur Rahim, CEO (ECG) and other officials were present at the launching ceremony, among the distinguished guests on behalf of EC Organic Products Ltd (ECOPL ).  
The company imports highest quality raw materials from Italy in bulk storage and does packaging and bottling in various stock-keeping units in its State-of-the-Art automated facility using European machineries and following strict guidelines of "Ursini", one of the pioneers of Olive Oil Production in the world, with the moto of "Healthy Living Every Day, with Olio Orolio all the way".
Ursini is considered as olive oil maestro and the first individual to receive "Fit for Human Consumption" accreditation. "Olio Orolio" promises the highest quality Olive Oils with health benefits such as stabilizing cholesterol and blood pressure levels, alleviates weight reduction, and enriched in vitamin A, E & K.
"Olio Orolio" is the only internationally Halal Certified olive oil in the country which is also approved by the Islamic Foundation of Bangladesh. Currently it is available in all super shops, markets, shopping malls and online e-commerce stores.


