Taxpayers to get additional services in November

The income tax service month will begin tomorrow across the country in a bid to facilitate valued taxpayers in paying taxes alongside submitting their returns.

The taxpayers would get additional services throughout the month from November 1-November 30 at the different taxes zones apart from the usual services for submitting returns.

Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem will formally inaugurate the "Income Tax Service Month-2022'.

Talking to BSS, the public relations officer of the NBR Syed A Momen said that the taxpayers would be able to submit their returns at 649 circles under 31 taxes zones for FY23. The taxpayers would be able to submit their returns in their respective taxes zones and thus avail of other tax-related services like in the environment of the tax fair.

He said although the revenue board is not organizing the tax fair this year like the previous year, the taxpayers would enjoy various tax-related services from the taxes zones that they used to get from the tax fair.

Meanwhile, the NBR has taken a special initiative to create awareness among the countrymen on paying taxes. Various posters, stickers, colourful festoons, and banners bearing motivational slogans on income tax are being installed at the taxes zones.

The new taxpayers would be able to make their e-TIN registration at the booths of different taxes zones subject to providing necessary information while the existing taxpayers would also be able to make re-registration. Besides, taxpayers would also be able to pay taxes online through e-payment.

BSS













