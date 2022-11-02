Video
BD-India inland waterway link to be extended in Tripura

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

AGARTALA, Nov1: The India-Bangladesh international inland waterway connectivity route till Sonamura in Tripura's Sepahijala district would be extended by 40 km inside the Indian territory to the adjoining Gomati district, an official said in Agartala Monday.
Addressing reporters at the state secretariat, transport special secretary Sandeep R Rathore said the India-Bangladesh international transport protocol route, which was launched in May last year, is being upgraded and extended to encourage water transport through River Gomati.
He added that a package of Rs 24.52 crore was sanctioned for the construction of nine floating jetties and dredging of the river. The responsibility to dredge the route was given to the Public Works Department (Water Resource) and the Tourism Department, and a tender was floated inviting bids for the construction of the jetties.
"In order to extend the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route up to Maharani in Udaipur of Gomati district, 40 km from Sonamura, a proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Board of Indirect Tax & Customs have already given their consent in their respect," the official said.
Apart from the dredging and upgradation of navigability on River Gomati, the state government has sent a proposal to set up a trans-border trade connectivity network with Chittagong Port of Bangladesh through River Feni that flows between the two countries.
The proposal sent to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has sought to conduct an automated hydrographic survey on River Feni by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). The IWAI has already completed the work for the hydrographic survey.
Meanwhile, a floating jetty was constructed at Srimantapur near Sonamura and handed over to the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) for operation, maintenance, and management.
The work for setting up a permanent jetty is in progress and an agency selected for the work has started work on site, the official said.
The state is also developing a multi-modal logistic hub in Sabroom under the South Tripura district. A special economic zone, one integrated check post, and a rail yard are part of the hub, which is expected to offer Tripura better connectivity with Southeast Asia.
Additional transport secretary Subrata Choudhury said the multimodal logistic hub would provide greater roadway, railway, waterway, and airway connectivity.
The Indo-Bangla Friendship Bridge that was inaugurated on March 9, along with the other projects would provide a thrust to inter-country trade, commerce, and tourism, the special secretary said.
    The Indian Express


