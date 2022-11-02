Foodpanda offers Tk 1 lakh prize for lucky customers

Foodpanda launched its latest 'Lakh Takar Khela' campaign, in which customers can try to win Tk 1 lakh prize money every week simply by placing orders using the app following certain terms and conditions.

As the leading food delivery company foodpanda always brainstorms to blend something new and as a consequence to this the "Lakh Takhar campaign" launches, says a press release.

Here, customers are required to order from the selected 'Lakh Takar Khela' restaurants during the campaign period, using the special voucher - 'LAKHTAKA.' The specific restaurants can be found under the 'Lakh Takar Khela' section on the app or website. A minimum of 3 orders with a minimum order value

BDT 299 has to be placed for a customer to win eligibility for the week's grand prize. Customers with the highest number of orders with the highest value will ultimately win BDT 1 lakh. Winners will be declared at the end of each week, and the prizes will be distributed after the campaign ends. The gamified 'Lakh Takar Khela' campaign has launched on October 16 and will continue till November 13, 2022

The special 'LAKHTAKA' voucher will get customers an additional 30% off up to BDT 150 on their orders over BDT 299. One winner shall be chosen based on their fulfillment of the criteria for the weeks beginning on October 16, October 23, October 30, and November 6. There will not be any repeat winners, meaning one customer can only win once during the entire campaign period.

To check out the full campaign info one may visit foodpanda's app.














