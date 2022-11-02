Video
Sony-Smart opens showroom at Lakshmipur

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

The Sony-Smart has opened a showroom at the Taher Momtaz Plaza of Zero Point area under Bagbari in Lakshmipur.
The Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd  Mohammad Zahirul Islam inaugurated the Sony-Smart flagship showroom by cutting a ribbon on Monday.
Among others Laxmipur Municipality Mayor  Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd General Manager (Sales)  Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, Deputy General Manager (Marketing)  Azad Rahman, and renowned businessman in Laxmipur  Osman Goni, were also present at the event.
At the event it was disclosed that, the Sony-SMART has been expanding it's business with a G5 policy of ensuring genuine products at genuine prices, enjoying genuine service, with the assurance of genuine care and genuine passion at the highest satisfaction of the clients.
Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd (Sony-Smart), the official distributor of Japanese-brand SONY in Bangladesh, has been expanding its' business in the country's electronics market. The motto of Sony-Smart is ensuring genuine product and service at a genuine price.
Marking the inauguration of Laxmipur showroom, Sony-Smart under the 'Sony-Smart World Cup Fever 2022' offer, has been offering attractive price and gift in the purchase of all Sony-Smart products including Sony-Bravia XR 'K Series' Google TV, Smart LED TV, Refrigerator, Deep-Freezer, and Air Conditioner.
The Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd  Mohammad Zahirul Islam said that, as the official distributor of Sony, Smart is very much committed to ensure the best customer satisfaction across the country.
"We are the first technology-based company, who has been marketing electronics products as the official distributor of SONY in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Sony-Smart has already won the heart of Bangladeshi electronics products' consumers by ensuring the quality with genuine price."
Mohammad Zahirul Islam also said, "Recently we have launched the Bravia 'K' Series OLED and Google TV. At the launching program, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh had ensured that, Sony-Smart will marketed the genuine products. We are very much committed to fulfill his valuable words."
He further said, "Sony-SMART's G5 policy is ensuring genuine products and genuine services at genuine prices, with the assurance of genuine care and genuine passion, is the core business mindset of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited (SONY-SMART). That's why the Sony-lover should not purchase fake or refurbished products, while we are here with the genuine one."
Laxmipur Municipality Mayor  Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan in his speech said that, "I like to thank the Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd for opening the Sony-Smart showroom in Laxmipur. From now on the people in Laxmipur will get genuine Sony-brand products easily. Hence, there will be no chance to be deceived anymore."
Officials from Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, and local journalists from media were also present at the event.


