Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:24 PM
OSS to help setting up industries: Saifuzzaman

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurating five new services through online one stop service portal at the conference room of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) at Agargaon in the city on Monday.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurating five new services through online one stop service portal at the conference room of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) at Agargaon in the city on Monday.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said barriers in setting up industries, especially the complexity of land management, will drop due to operation of one stop service (OSS). It will make easier to take initiatives to set up basic industries, he said.
He was addressing the inauguration of five new services through online one stop service portal in the conference room of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) at Agargaon in the city on Monday.
Local Government Division Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Land Secretary Mostafizur Rahman, Security Services Division Secretary Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury and Housing and Public Works Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin attended the opening ceremony as special guests.
BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia chaired the event.
The land minister said through the successful implementation of the one-stop service, Bangladesh has gained momentum in implementing the election manifesto of the government on industrial development.
"We have already had arrangements to do the mutation of all existing important industrial establishments, limited companies, export-oriented industrial establishments and companies in Chittagong, Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur districts in 7 days," he mentioned.
He said this service is available through 'Fast Track' and will further expand if required. Saifuzzaman said the cost of doing business is coming down.
"One Stop Service has brought a paradigm shift in creating an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh, as all the investment support services are available from the single window," he said.
In addition, reduction in corruption has encouraged investment, he said, adding that land service is now easier and investment friendly than ever.
"The more the investment services are improved, the more foreign direct investment, which is very important for our economy, will come into the country. No country can develop without foreign direct investment. So we have to make united efforts to provide investment services," he said.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

