Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Markets rally before Fed, China zero-Covid hopes boost HK

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

LONDON, Nov 1: Asian and European stock markets rose further Tuesday, as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy decision, hoping it will signal a more dovish approach to fighting inflation.
The Fed is widely expected Wednesday to announce a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate hike as it tries to rein in runaway prices, which has led to worries it will tip the world's top economy into recession, sending stocks tumbling.
But a recent report suggesting officials are looking to dial down the pace of increases has sparked a rally in risk assets over the past week -- helped by signs other central banks are also trying to take a step back.
"The waiting game for the Fed is still on, with investors largely in the dark until the US central bank illuminates the path ahead for interest rate rises tomorrow," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.
"In the interim they have been feeling their way to a more optimistic attitude, hopeful that economic indicators hinting that inflationary pressures are beginning to subside could lead to a softening in monetary policy."
In Asia, Hong Kong led the rally following unconfirmed posts on Chinese social media saying officials were putting together a committee to discuss how to move the country away from its economically damaging zero-Covid policy.
Shares jumped more than five percent after the appearance of the unverified document, which ramped up hopes that the world's number two economy could begin opening up again in the new year and ease the strict containment measures that have hammered productivity and markets.
However, neither Chinese state media nor government officials have suggested that the meeting actually took place, or that such a committee was established, raising questions about the veracity of the statement.
Nonetheless, Shanghai climbed more than two percent, while the yuan also rallied after recently falling to record lows against the dollar.
Sydney was also well up after the Australian central bank lifted rates by 0.25 percentage points to a near-decade high but brushed off calls for a bigger raise, surging despite inflation.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds 366th board meeting
City Bank declares 3rd quarter-2022 financial performance
Southeast Bank participates in open loan disbursement ceremony
35th Annual General Meeting of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company
BAPEX holds its 33rd AGM
Pak-Bangladesh trade discussed
BD, Saudi Arabia to set up joint business council
BAT donates Tk 15.73cr for labour welfare


Latest News
Independence Cup Football begins Saturday
Qatar refuses compensation fund for World Cup migrants workers
Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Shaban Mahmud gets 2-year extension at New Delhi mission
People who engage in anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad to be punished, PM tells JS
Khairul Haque appointed Law Commission chairman for 3rd time
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Couple held with phensidyl at Hili
Most Read News
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
Garment workers protest in city over shifting factory
Biswajit murder: Life-term fugitive convict held after 10 years
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Cricketer Al-Amin surrenders, gets permanent bail
Govt publishes 40th BCS gazette appointing 1,929 candidates
'Media is completely independent now,' Home Minister tells DRU
Remittances fall again in Oct
First Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight from tonight
BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft