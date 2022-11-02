108 organizations receives BASIS National ICT Awards

Video
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022
Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), the national trade body of the country's software and information technology services sector, honoured 108 organisations with 'BASIS National ICT Awards.'
The 5th edition of the 'BASIS National ICT Awards,' was held at a city hotel in the capital on Monday night (October 31), said a press release.
BASIS President Russell T Ahmed presided over the program while  State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the chief guest,
Senior Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Division N M Zeaul Alam PAA and Md. Jashim Uddin, President of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) were especial guests on the occasion.
This year, 108 awards were distributed in 36 categories to recognize the innovative products and services. The best award projects will participate in international competition of the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards (Apicta) which is known as the Oscars of the Asia-Pacific region.
The State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak was not present but took part in a video message, he said, "Today's winners will fight with countries like Australia, Japan, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Malaysia in the competition Apicta which is called ICT's Oscar.
At present about two million people are involved in the country's ICT sector and our ICT products export to more than 60 countries in the world worth amount to about $ 1.4 billion.
We want to increase it to five billion by 2025 and create at least 3 million jobs in this sector. Those who participated in the competition today will fulfill this target in future."
Drawing attention to innovative technology for future, the State Minister said at present software in the world is the driving force for future economy.
BASIS president Russell T Ahmed raised three demands to the government. He said "E-Governance projects are done by domestic ICT organizations. BASIS organizations should be recognized for that work.
Besides, Russell also demanded to involve BASIS in the country's industry branding and human resource development."The best projects  will participate at Apicta. They will bring the award from Apicta this year as well, he said.
"Through BASIS National ICT Awards, we select innovative and promising IT products and services across the country through this competition.
This year's event has given special consideration to projects that are effective in implementing Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh.
BASIS Advisory Standing Committee President M Rashidul Hasan served as the as convener of 'BASIS National ICT Awards 2022'.






