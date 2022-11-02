Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB tells banks to provide Tk 107 per dollar remittance

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Bangladesh Bank has asked banks to provide Tk 107 against per US dollar inward remittance. A remitter will now get Tk 107 per dollar, even if they send remittance directly through banks.
Currently, remitters are getting Tk 99.5 per dollar through banking channel. Remittance flow through banks fell drastically in September and October causing drastic fall in forex reserves.
Apart from this, banks will not charge any fee for remittance collection from      now on. At the same time, in the current reality of foreign exchange reserves, banks have to open L/Cs with dollar resources from their own sources, Bangladesh Bank said to commercial banks.
These instructions were given on Monday in a meeting between the central bank and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), an association of banks' chief executives and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA)
Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal and Kazi Sayedur Rahman were present in the meeting.
ABB Chairman and BRAC Bank Managing Director (MD) Salim RF Hossain, on behalf of the banks, BAFEDA Chairman and Sonali Bank MD Afzal Karim, Mutual Trust Bank MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman, City Bank MD Masrur Arefin and others were present.
Besides, the central bank has asked banks to increase the number of exchange houses outside the country to encourage remittance collection directly through banks by reducing the dependence on foreign exchange houses. In this case, the central bank will provide necessary assistance.
Banks have committed to implementing these decisions, the meeting sources said.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds 366th board meeting
City Bank declares 3rd quarter-2022 financial performance
Southeast Bank participates in open loan disbursement ceremony
35th Annual General Meeting of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company
BAPEX holds its 33rd AGM
Pak-Bangladesh trade discussed
BD, Saudi Arabia to set up joint business council
BAT donates Tk 15.73cr for labour welfare


Latest News
Independence Cup Football begins Saturday
Qatar refuses compensation fund for World Cup migrants workers
Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Shaban Mahmud gets 2-year extension at New Delhi mission
People who engage in anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad to be punished, PM tells JS
Khairul Haque appointed Law Commission chairman for 3rd time
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Couple held with phensidyl at Hili
Most Read News
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
Garment workers protest in city over shifting factory
Biswajit murder: Life-term fugitive convict held after 10 years
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Cricketer Al-Amin surrenders, gets permanent bail
Govt publishes 40th BCS gazette appointing 1,929 candidates
'Media is completely independent now,' Home Minister tells DRU
Remittances fall again in Oct
First Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight from tonight
BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft